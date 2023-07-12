Development of the next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe continues on the Nürburgring. This spy video catches several of them lapping the famous course and on the roads nearby the track.

The GT Coupes are in several colors in this clip, but a close look indicates all of them have the same front-end styling. The complex fascia has angled vertical slits on the outer edges and a narrow opening along the bottom. Additional inlets outline the lower portion of the grille. The center portion features AMG's Panamericana vertical uprights with horizontal crossbars. The hood has a pair of ribs running from the nose to the windshield.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe PHEV spy photos

11 Photos

The profile is sleek, with a simple arch for the roofline that runs from the top of the windshield to the tail. A fender vent is behind the front wheels, and a sharp crease runs backward from the bottom of it.

The rear has smooth sculpting, and skinny taillights wrap around the sides. A pair of trapezoidal exhaust pipes exit from each side of the back, with a diffuser between them.

The AMG GT shares underpinnings with the latest Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. One is available solely as a coupe, and the other only comes as a convertible to differentiate them. We expect them to share at least some powertrains. The SL63 packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet. The SL55 has the same engine has 469 hp and 516 lb-ft. The SL43 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 375 hp and 354 lb-ft.

Spy shots also show PHEV versions of both of them coming. They would reportedly be variants with inline-six and V8 combustion engines.

Mercedes is unveiling the new AMG GT in an unconventional way. A sneak preview event is happening between July 10 and 13, and attending costs the hefty equivalent of $501 (450 euros). This stunt was a success because the automaker sold out of tickets prior to the show.

Mercedes hasn't said when the AMG GT debuts for anyone unwilling to spend $500 to see the car. Presumably, it must be pretty soon if the company can show the vehicle to some brand enthusiasts.