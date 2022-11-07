Listen to this article

A new variant of the Caterham Seven is here. The 340 is the latest model of the purist-focused roadster to join the brand's range. It replaces the Seven 275 and adopts a larger engine with increased power and torque.

The Seven 340 uses a Ford-sourced 2.0-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine that makes 170 horsepower (127 kilowatts) at 7,250 rpm and 128 pound-feet (174 Newton-meters) at 6,500 revs. In comparison, the outgoing Seven 275 had 133 hp (99 kW) from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder Ford Sigma powerplant.

Caterham isn't yet outlining performance specs for the Seven 340. However, the 275 was able to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.0 seconds.

The Seven 340 will be available in two forms. The S-Pack version has a focus on grand touring. It has a road-tuned suspension and 14-inch wheels. The R-Pack variant will get a limited-slip differential, sport suspension setup, 15-inch Orcus wheels, four-point seat harnesses, a carbon-fiber dashboard panel, and a composite windscreen.

"Thanks to Seven 340 being available with an S and R pack, it really is the do-everything Caterham. It’s a car that lends itself perfectly to those long road trips and Sunday drives, while the R version is more than capable of setting blistering lap times across Europe’s premium race circuits," said Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham Cars.

Both versions will be available in standard and large chassis sizes. There's also a lowered floor option so that taller buyers can fit into the car. There are multiple seat options, too.

The Seven 340 will be available in Europe and Japan. The 340S will be €45,700 ($45,803 at current exchange rates), and the 340R will be €47,200 ($47,302).

In September 2022, Caterham announced the Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000. These models are also coming to the United States. The Super Seven 600 uses a turbocharged 0.6-liter Suzuki-sourced engine making 84 hp (63 kW). The Super Seven 2000 have a 2.0-liter Ford Duratec powerplant producing 180 hp (134 kW).

The company is reportedly working on a new two-seat model that would have an electric powertrain and a hardtop roof. The goal is for it to weigh just 1,543 pounds (700 kilograms).