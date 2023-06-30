Brabus has revealed two new six-wheeled pickups based on the Mercedes-AMG G63. The Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure and XLP 900 6x6 Superblack trucks feature various performance upgrades that increase the pair’s engine outputs and off-road capabilities.

The XLP 800 6x6 Adventure packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 800 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Brabus added high-performance turbochargers and uploaded custom software maps for injection, boost pressure control, and ignition. All that power, which routes through a nine-speed automatic transmission, can send the SUV to 62 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds while blasting toward its limited 130-mph top speed.

Brabus engineers extended the G63’s ladder frame to accommodate the extra axle. The specially designed steel module gives the frame the same torsional rigidity as the production vehicle while fitting independent suspension for all three axles. The 6x6 Adventure wears 22-inch Brabus Monoblock Z/HD wheels that fit under the extended flares.

Brabus upgraded the exterior with a brush guard, a new front bumper, and an integrated winch. The revamped G63 features high-gloss exterior carbon elements, a matte black bed roll bar, and Brabus Widestar fender flares. The aftermarket specialist added red piping and stitching on the upholstery to match the cabin’s red trim accents.

The Brabus XLP 900 6x6 Superblack is even more formidable. It has a 4.5-liter V8 engine boosted with a pair of high-performance turbochargers. It features an enlarged cylinder bore, forged pistons, and high-performance connecting rods, just like the ultra-limited Brabus P 900 Rocket. The pickup also features a ram-air intake system integrated into the carbon grille.

The tuned engine makes 900 horsepower – 315 more horsepower than the stock engine – and 922 pound-feet of torque, but Brabus electronically limits the twist to just 774 lb-ft in the vehicle. The tuner limits the top speed to 130 mph while giving it up to 18.6 inches of ground clearance, same as the XLP 800.

Mondial Black leather adorns the seats, door panels, roof pillars, center console, and dashboard. Brabus accents the seats with gray piping, which pairs nicely with the Shadow Gray glaze trim and high-gloss carbon bits applied throughout the cabin.

Brabus builds the XLP 800 6x6 Adventure to order, costing €1.1 million ($1.2 million at today’s exchange rates) to start. The Superblack that the tuner built is selling for just a bit more at €1.186 million ($1.294 million).