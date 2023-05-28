The CX-5 is Mazda's most popular vehicle, selling 365,135 units last year. Even with that volume, it was rumored to be living on borrowed time thanks to the launch of several newer models. But now it looks like the CX-5 will get a reprieve in the form of a new, third generation.

According to Drive, the official launch date has yet to be finalized, but Mazda confirmed a new version of the CX-5 would be in showrooms along with the CX-50 and larger CX-90 SUVs. The new CX-5 will likely utilize a configuration similar to today's model, including a four-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive, and optional all-wheel drive.

It's also highly likely the new Mazda CX-5 will feature a hybrid powertrain, similar to the one in the Toyota RAV4 or Corolla Cross. Toyota owns a five percent stake in Mazda, and the two companies have collaborated on several vehicles, including a Japan-market-only Mazda 3 hybrid. In the US, both the Toyota Corolla Cross and Mazda CX-50 are assembled at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama.

Previously, Mazda announced plans to produce three electric vehicles, five plug-in hybrids, and five conventional hybrids by 2025. However, it has not indicated which models would offer versions of those powertrains. There are also rumors of several rotary-powered hybrids. Mazda has hinted that it might offer a rotary engine hybrid version CX-30 in the US and has filed patents for a sportscar using a rotary PHEV.

Unlike past rotary-engined cars, the internal combustion engine will not power the CX-30's wheels. Instead, it will generate electricity to recharge a 17.8 kWh battery, which provides an electric-only range of up to 53 miles. Jeff Guyton, Mazda's North American CEO, said the automaker has not ruled out the return of the rotary to the US market but is currently prioritizing the CX-30's launch in Europe and Japan.

Instead, the US market gets the CX-90, a three-row SUV, a hugely popular vehicle in North America. It will be joined later this year by the CX-70, a two-row version of the CX-90, giving Mazda a complete lineup of SUVs, including the CX-5, for the foreseeable future.