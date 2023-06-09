The order books for the Toyota GR86 opened in the United Kingdom on April 20 last year but closed just 90 minutes later. The sports coupe’s entire two-year run in the UK was sold out within just an hour and a half with no plans for additional production at the time. Now, however, the Japanese firm finally makes the GR86 available again and this time around, it will use a chronological purchasing process.

When Toyota closed the order banks last year, it still had a long waiting list of potential customers who signed for the then-new GR86. “In the spirit of fairness,” Toyota says, the new online purchasing process will be based on chronological order – those who placed pre-orders first will be the first to get the chance to buy the sports coupe now. If another sell-out situation occurs, Toyota will continue to operate a waiting list with potential customers for future production plans.

Just like in April last year, Toyota doesn’t want to reveal how many GR86 coupes are destined for the UK in this new allocation but it anticipates this second production run will also be a quick sell-out for the company. According to Carwow, fewer than 500 units of the model were allocated for the UK market originally. The new production run will probably be capped at around the same number but this hasn’t been confirmed.

For the new model year, Toyota wants 32,495 British pounds for the GR86 in the United Kingdom, which is around $40,767 with the current exchange rates. Last year, that price was 30,140 ($37,813). In the United States, the 2023 GR86 starts at $29,495 with destination and handling taxes included.

To a certain extent, especially in the UK, the Toyota GR86 doesn’t have an alternative in the affordable sports car segment. Under the hood is a high-revving 2.4-liter flat-four engine making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque, enough for a 0-60 miles per hour sprint in just 6.1 seconds. Still, it costs significantly less than any equivalent hot hatch or sports coupe.