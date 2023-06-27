Porsche France released a teaser for a possible new 911 variant or special edition. The mystery machine debuts on June 29, which coincides with Le Mans Classic. In the background, there's the Porsche 356 SL – the 1,100 cc class winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951.

Motor1.com reached out to Porsche for more details about this vehicle. The team in the United States had no additional information.

We brightened the image in an effort to get a better look at this 911. Judging from what we can see, it looks like a standard model. There appears to be a "911" badge beneath the "Porsche" wordmark. We can only get a glimpse of the lower bumper, but it appears to be the same as the existing Carrera. The paint color appears to be a very dark shade of gray or black.

From what's visible, we don't think the vehicle in this teaser is the upcoming 911 ST. Spy shots (below) show that it has a completely different rear bumper design than the vehicle that Porsche plans to show on June 29.

Porsche has a long history at Le Mans, including 19 overall wins and 108 class victories. That's more than any other marque. The company struggled in the 24-hour race in 2023 with its highest placed car finishing ninth in the Hypercar class.

We also don't anticipate the unveiling in France to be for the refreshed 911 Carrera because we would expect a longer teaser campaign for such a big debut. Spy shots have shown the brand developing revisions to the coupe, convertible, targa, turbo, and GT3, in addition to prepping the GT2 RS. Inside, at least some of these models adopt a new, fully digital instrument cluster.

Porsche often creates country-specific 911 special editions, and this might be what the company is teasing for France. For example, the company introduced special colors for the GTS to celebrate 30 years of business in Thailand. Similarly, there was the Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition that was limited to 115 units.