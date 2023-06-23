A total of 43 completely new passenger vehicles were presented in the second quarter of this year. This amount only corresponds to new generations or new models launched between April and June. Facelifts or major restylings are excluded and the presentation date of the vehicle is not taken into account.

Half Are Chinese

Chinese vehicles accounted for nearly half of new product reveals in the second quarter. There were 19 presentations from this country, which is two more than the cars presented from China in the first quarter. Given the proliferation of brands in the Chinese car market, it is quite easy to understand and accept this figure, which is significantly higher than the totals recorded by other countries.

In fact, the second area with the highest number of new car unveilings in Q2 2023 is Germany, with just five. Sweden follows with two. In total, Europe showed nine new cars to the public: the Renault Rafale (France), Smart #3, Volkswagen ID.7, Mercedes E-Class sedan and wagon, BMW 5 Series (Germany), Cupra Tavascan (Spain), Polestar 4 and Volvo EX30, both from Sweden.

India presented four new cars while Japan presented five, followed by the United States with only two cars: the Lincoln Nautilus and Toyota Tacoma. Mexico also launched two cars: the Chevrolet Aveo sedan and hatchback. Finally, Indonesia and Brazil each revealed one model, respectively the Toyota Yaris Cross for Southeast Asian markets and the Ram Rampage.

Toyota Reveals Seven

As the world's largest automobile manufacturer, Toyota is also one of the busiest in terms of product presentations. With seven new reveals, the Japanese manufacturer continues to renew and expand its range to maintain the pace of growth that has brought it to first place in the global sales ranking.

Between April and June, Toyota presented the fourth-generation Tacoma for the North American market and the Yaris Cross for emerging markets. Lexus, its premium division, has unveiled the second generation of the LM, a luxury minivan for Asian and European markets; the Lexus LBX for Europe and select Asian markets; the Lexus TX for the North American and Middle Eastern markets; the third generation of the Lexus GX, mainly for North America and the Middle East and finally the fourth generation of the Alphard was presented for the Asian markets.

General Motors followed Toyota with five new introductions, three of which were for China and two for Mexico. It was then the turn of the Chinese Geely and its numerous brands, with four presentations: the second generation of the Geely Boyue, for China and emerging markets; Lynk & Co 08 for China and possibly Europe; the Polestar 4 and the Volvo EX30 for global markets. Great Wall Motors presented a new car.

SUVs Are More Than Half

The overwhelming SUV trend is confirmed by the upcoming new models. According to my global coverage (excluding LCVs and Iran), 61 percent of new production vehicles introduced in Q2 2023 were SUVs. This is even higher than their global market share in passenger vehicle sales.

Automakers from around the world presented 25 SUVs, including 13 from China, four from Europe, three from India, three from Japan, and one each from Indonesia and the United States. Meanwhile, the industry has launched five new sedans, five hatchbacks, two wagons, three MPVs, two pickups, and one sports car.

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is an Automotive Industry Specialist at JATO Dynamics.