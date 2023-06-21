The new Ford Mustang will have multiple racing versions. Hot on the heels of launching the GT3 variant, the brand is now teasing the GT4 competition machine. The debut is Wednesday, June 28, at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium.

Like the GT3, the Mustang GT4 uses the high-performance Dark Horse model as a starting point. From there, Multimatic Motorsports builds it into a race car. Ford isn't yet outlining the mechanical changes for creating the competition version.

Generally, the modifications for GT4 cars include revisions to the suspension to make it adjustable for tailoring the setup for the track. The engine is usually the same as the road-going model, so this Mustang probably has a version of the 5.0-liter V8. Balance of performance for racing often limits the horsepower output to a specific range so that all of the vehicles are competitive.

Gallery: Ford Mustang GT3

60 Photos

For comparison, the Mustang GT3 (above) features a more aggressive body with a prominent front splitter, huge outlets on the hood, flared fenders, side-exit exhaust pipes, a swan-neck-mounted wing, and a giant diffuser. The mechanical changes include a Coyote-based 5.4-liter V8 with a carbon-fiber intake that sends the output to a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox. The suspension consists of a bespoke short-long arm setup.

Proton Competition will race the Mustang GT3 in the 2024 World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Multimatic Motorsports will compete with them in the US in the IMSA GTD Pro class.

There are rumors that Ford might launch a road-legal version of the GT3 racer.

What Is GT4 Racing?

The GT4 racing class is a rung below the GT3. The cars are prepared explicitly for motorsport but have a lot in common with road-going machines. This makes the vehicles less expensive to purchase and run than in the higher tier.

Numerous automakers offer GT4 race cars. For example, Motor1.com has reported on the Alpine A110 GT4, BMW M4 GT4, Lotus Emira GT4, McLaren Artura GT4, Nissan Z GT4, Toyota Supra GT4, and more.

There's GT4 competition all over the world, including the GT4 Series Europe, GT4 America, and GT4 Asia.