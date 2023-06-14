We know Volkswagen has something cooking with the Tiguan. Numerous camouflaged prototypes have been caught on camera, using clever disguises to make the next-gen model look much like the current one. Now, a curious teaser video from Volkswagen shows a simple sketch of a vehicle against a blue background, and it could be our first taste of how the new SUV will look. Moreover, we may not have long to wait before learning more.

Posted as a YouTube short on the VW News channel, we get only a small clip showing white lines on a blue background. However, the menagerie of lines come together at times to show a vehicle. Our screengrab at the top of this article catches two prominent moments, showing the grille and a good portion of the front. One might think we're looking at a car, but the outline of roof rails confirms this is something a bit bigger.

Beyond the visuals, VW delivers a bit of interesting information as well. We're promised "something new" which isn't exactly a revelation here, but then a date of 15 June 2023 pops up. A quick glance at the calendar shows us that's tomorrow as this article publishes. We haven't heard anything regarding an imminent debut, so it's unclear if we're about to get full disclosure or some new information regarding future announcements.

If this is the next-gen Tiguan, we can expect a familiar overall shape that embodies an evolutionary approach to design. The fact that VW can apply stickers to various areas on prototypes to make them look like the current model means the formula won't be shaken too much. We have identified smaller headlights, and we think a thinner upper grille is in store, augmented by a larger grille down low. The teaser video supports these theories, and previous spy photos have revealed a completely revamped interior with a larger tablet-like center display.

More news is coming soon, so stick with Motor1.com as we'll have all the latest VW info as soon as it breaks.