The current generation Audi RS6 has been on sale since 2019 (2020 model year in the US) and according to a recent report, the German company could be working on a more extreme version of the performance wagon. The RS6 with the internal designation C8 has always been available only with a long-roof body though, leaving the brand with no direct competitor against the BMW M5. At least officially as there’s finally an RS6 Sedan now.

Obviously, it doesn’t come straight from the factory. The car you see featured in the video at the top of this page and depicted in the gallery below (thanks, Auditography!) started its life as an A6 Sedan with a 3.0-liter TFSI engine but Ado X Performance from Germany turned it into a full-blown RS6 Sedan with the required exterior, interior, and engine upgrades. In fact, it is now significantly more powerful than a stock RS6.

Gallery: 2023 Audi RS6 Sedan by Ado X Performance

5 Photos

But let’s start with the exterior. The entire RS6 widebody package was bought from Audi and installed on the existing sedan. The finished car was then painted in a custom Cristal Blue color. The interior, in turn, was also sourced from the factory with added bespoke carbon touches. In its current form, the car weighs around 4,140 pounds (1,880 kilograms).

Under the hood, the standard 3.0-liter engine was replaced by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a Stage 3 remap and Wagner intercooler, as well as a new intake system and exhaust system by Ado X Performance. The result is a peak output of 854 horsepower and 828 pound-feet of torque, well above the 621 hp and 625 lb-ft of a stock RS6 Performance.

The RS6 Has A Lot Of Potential: Audi RS6 Legacy Edition By Abt Tunes Wagon To 750 HP

While Audi hasn’t said anything about bringing back the sedan body style for the RS6, we know the company might be working on an even hotter derivative of its RS6 / RS7 performance duo. Audi Sport boss Sebastian Grams recently hinted that the company “can go more extreme,” without elaborating on what this means.