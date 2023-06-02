Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and will bring its illustrious history to the masses. The company has constructed a specially designed Heritage Truck, a mobile exhibition celebrating the automaker’s storied history, providing insights into its past, present, and future.

The truck began its journey on April 24 at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, making its first stop in Bucharest, Romania. The truck was open to the public for a week in front of the Palace of Parliament.

The Heritage truck then traveled to Croatia, setting up shop at a drive-in theater near the country’s capital of Zagreb. The truck was most recently in Italy at the Porsche Open Museum during the Fuori Concorso in Como, Italy.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see it yet, it’ll be touring until December. The truck will return to Germany on June 10 and 11, setting up at Hockenheimring before jetting off to Switzerland. It’ll be at the Mollis Airport on June 18 before heading to the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne on June 23

“With our tour we want to reach as many people as possible, to inspire them to believe in their dreams and to make them come true,” said Jessica Fritzsch, Team Coordinator for Heritage Concepts and the roadshow’s project manager.

Visitors will get to see an assortment of Porsche paraphernalia. The exhibit features the registration certificate for the company’s first road-approved car, the 356 No. 1 Roadster, from 1948.

Porsche’s Motorsport history will also be on display, with treasures such as a radio and trophy from Le Mans. The exhibition also includes the helmet Timo Bernhard wore during the Circuit de La Sarthe race. Other items include the anniversary edition of the Chronograph 1, which Ferdinand Alexander Porsche initially designed in 1972.

The exhibit sounds terrific, but we doubt it can completely stand in for the excess that is the Porsche Museum. The place is packed with important models and race cars from the company’s 75-year history, and there is a lot more space for memorabilia, too. However, many people won’t have the opportunity to visit Stuttgart and the museum, so the mobile Heritage Truck is a great way to bring the museum to more people.