Buying a used car always comes with some risk because of the vehicle's ownership history. An inspection can catch many potential issues, but gremlins can sneak by, leading to costly maintenance and repair bills down the line. One Ferrari 430 Scuderia owner experienced this with the car's first service racking up about $14,000 at today's exchange rate (£11,000) in repair costs.

The owner dropped the supercar off at the mechanic before Christmas and received an email about a month later detailing all the issues found. It needed new suspension bits like bushings and rubber gaskets, which he had completed at a different shop. The Ferrari was also leaking coolant, and had several other issues like a door rattle, loose taillights, missing door striker inserts, and rusty exhaust silencers.

About a month after receiving the first email, another one hit his inbox detailing even more problems, which is expected once the shop starts taking things apart – more issues are bound to be found. The owner had to have the thermostat replaced and the cam covers repainted.

He also had the regular service performed, which cost about $1,400 (£1,100). It included changing the pollen and air filter, the auxiliary belt, the oil and oil filter, gearbox oil, and the batteries in the key.

The mechanic shop noted the car had worn brakes, which didn't need to be immediately replaced. The Ferrari also needs new tires, and it has some ill-fitted interior trim that might not be an issue for too much longer.

The more expensive the car, the more money it usually costs to keep on the road, which could turn affordable supercars and luxury models into financial nightmares. While $14,000 is nothing to sneeze at when it comes to maintaining a car, it is far cheaper than something as intricate and expensive as the Chiron.

The Bugatti's four-year service interval is the car's most significant, costing a whopping $34,000, and includes various services. Service techs change the front and rear axle oil, spark plugs, coolant, drive belt, hydraulic oil and filter, gearbox oil and filter, engine filter, and more.