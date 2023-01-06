Listen to this article

Buying a car is only half the battle when it comes to owning a vehicle. They break, need regular maintenance, and poorly kept ones can conceal outlandishly expensive repairs. Maintenance prices often increase alongside the car’s price tag, and the $3 million Bugatti Chiron is no different. A new video from The Hamilton Collection breaks down how much it would cost to own the Chiron for a decade, and it’s not cheap, but it’s also likely not as expensive as you’d imagine.

From the factory, Bugatti offers the Chiron four years of free maintenance services. After that, things start to add up. The Chiron’s annual service is $11,500, and it includes an oil and oil filter change, key fob battery replacement, pollen filters, and brake fluid.

The car’s big service overhaul is the four-year one, which an owner would have to pay for once in the first 10 years. It costs $34,000. The service includes front and rear axle oil changes, new longitudinal lock oil, a gearbox oil and filter change, a fresh engine air filter, a drive belt change, spark plugs, hydraulic oil and filter change, and new coolant. Bugatti also recommends changing the tires every five years, which adds another $8,450.

Six years of maintenance costs, after the first four years pass, totals $91,500. A set of tires brings that figure to about $100,000. However, that doesn’t include the price of things not covered under a warranty or service act. A replacement Bugatti key costs $13,547, while brakes and rotors are $47,400, for example.

The video also highlights how much it’d cost to replace the powertrain, as that’s something an owner might have to do long after the first 10 years of ownership. The Chiron’s thumping heart – the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine – costs a whopping $856,406 to replace, $250,000 more than it costs to replace the Veyron’s engine. The gearbox, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, is $185,000 to replace.

Those are big numbers, but the Chiron is an expensive piece of engineering and art. Bugatti made the Chiron easier to repair and live with, but it’s still not cheap to buy or own.