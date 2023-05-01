With the Porsche 911 lineup being this vast, there always seems to be a new or updated version around the corner. Before the flagship GT2 RS arrives in late 2025 or early 2026, the portfolio is expected to grow later this year with the ST, possibly as the last variation of the "991.1" generation before the facelifted model debuts next year with the "992.2" internal codename.

Porsche collector and comedian Spike Feresten claims to be in the know regarding the car's official debut date. During the Spike's Car Radio podcast, he told fellow comedian and avid Porsche fan Jerry Seinfeld that a new mysterious model will premiere on June 8. Why that date in particular? To celebrate 75 years since the first vehicle to bear the Porsche name was registered, the 356 "No.1" Roadster on June 8, 1948.

14 Photos

It wouldn't be the first model from Zuffenhausen to bear the "ST" suffix as the designation was last used in the early 1970s for lightweight race cars. What to expect? A retro-flavored special edition based on the 911 Carrera T but with the naturally aspirated flat-six 4.0-liter engine of the more potent GT3. Consequently, expect 503 horsepower and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque.

The 911 ST will be a follow-up to the Targa 4S Heritage Design but likely lighter by adopting carbon fiber doors and roof. As a matter of fact, Autocar cites sources close to Porsche that have suggested it'll be the lightest 991.1-generation model to date. You can think of it as this generation's 911 R. Spy shots have shown GT3-like hood vents, centerlock wheels, along with a double-bubble roof.

As it's always the case with special-edition 911s, expect a low production volume and a high price to match the exclusivity. By the time the ST gets its official debut, Porsche could have sold all of them already considering there are more than a few wealthy individuals always ready to pounce on the next shiny machine to carry the Porsche crest.