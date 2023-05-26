The 2024 BMW 5 Series debuted just two days ago with an evolutionary design on the outside and a real revolution underneath the skin. In addition to the heavily electrified engine range (also consisting of the fully-electric i5), the mid-size premium sedan from Munich also comes with a tech-heavy cabin. One of the highlights inside the car is the new dual-screen layout featuring a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The software for those screens is also new and there are interesting new features.

The German company has partnered with AirConsole – a gaming platform developed by Zurich-based startup N-Dream – to bring basic arcade and so-called casual games into the infotainment screen of the new 5 Series and the first-ever i5. Celebrating the launch of the new functionality is a special BMW i5 with a unique gaming look designed by the firm’s design studio. Official press photos of that vehicle can be found in the second gallery attached further down in this article.

As far as the in-car gaming feature is concerned, BMW says all you need to do is connect your smartphone with the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system of the car by scanning a QR code on the center display. The smart device then starts acting as a game controller and BMW says all vehicle occupants can participate in different games while the vehicle is stationary. Of course, you can also play alone.

AirConsole provides access to games that are intuitive to control and easy to play. There’s already a huge list of available games, including racing, sports, quiz and music quiz, simulation, strategy, jump-and-run, and puzzle games. Some of the already existing titles are Go Kart Go, Golazo, Music Guess, and Overcooked, and new games will be added in the coming months. BMW also says in-car gaming makes its debut in the new 5 Series but will also be expanded to other models, such as the 7 Series, iX, i4, and others equipped from the factory with iDrive 8.5 and produced after July this year.