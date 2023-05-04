Germany currently produces some of the fastest and most capable performance vehicles. Mercedes-AMG, BMW, Porsche, and Audi all have their very strong competitors in the sports car segment, and today we will see how two of the most hardcore machines compete against each other in a direct drag race. We are talking about the latest Porsche 911 GT3 and the BMW M4 CSL.

The video at the top of this page comes from AutoTrader in the United Kingdom and shows us the two coupes on a drag strip. For good or bad, the weather isn’t perfect and the track is wet, making it more difficult for both cars to launch from a standing start. In fact, the drag race is eventually decided by the drivers’ ability to control the machine and the electronic assist systems that help with the traction.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: First Drive

30 Photos

There are some notable differences between the two cars in this battle, though. The M4 CSL has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine under the hood with an output of 543 horsepower, which is 40 hp more than the M4 Competition upon which it is based. As a side note, the output could be higher than advertised as revealed by previous dyno evaluations. On paper, this car should be capable of a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in 3.7 seconds and weighs 3,582 pounds (1,625 kilograms).

Against it is one of Porsche’s finest performance cars in production. The 911 GT3 with the big wing at the back has a naturally aspirated flat-six 4.0-liter engine behind the seats with 502 hp. It is significantly lighter than the M4 CSL at 3,164 lbs (1,435 kg), which results in a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.4 seconds.

As mentioned above, the asphalt in this race is pretty slippery. This makes it very difficult for both cars to perform their best launches and it’s the very early sections of the races that decide the winner. The final result is 3:1 – but for which car?