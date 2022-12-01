Listen to this article

BMW has a brand-new M2, and you'll be able to upgrade it once it's on sale. The automaker is showing off the coupe with M Performance parts installed to the public for the first time at this year's Essen Motor Show in Germany.

On the outside, the M2 is available with carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic attachments. The upgrades for the front and side skirts have "a positive effect" on the coupe's aerodynamics. Other M Performance goodies include a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser. Also available is a titanium exhaust that saves 17.6 pounds (8 kilograms) and tweaks the engine's exhaust note.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts

24 Photos

Inside, BMW offers the M2 with a carbon and Alcantara interior, an Alcantara armrest, and Alcantara knee pads. The cabin also features the automaker's Curved Display, which BMW packed with M-specific controls, displays, and configurations, with M Setup allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience to their liking.

The new M2 debuted in October. Under the hood is BMW's S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It produces 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is the standard US transmission, but BMW offers its eight-speed auto gearbox as an upgrade.

The manual-equipped M2 needs just 4.1 seconds to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), which drops to 3.9 seconds with the automatic. The M2 has a 155-mph (250-kph) top speed, while the M Driver's Package can increase that to 177 mph (284 kph).

The 2023 BMW m2 will go on sale in the US in April of next year. It will start at $63,194 (all prices include the $995 destination charge), and the automaker will offer a selection of M Performance parts. The most expensive M3 can reach over $77,000.

The Essen Motor Show kicks off on December 3. The M2 with M Performance parts won't be alone in BMW's display, with the automaker also showcasing the M3 Touring wagon, the M240i Coupe, and the electric i4 M50.