Listen to this article

Camouflaged test vehicles from German automakers are a common sight at the Nurburgring, but we haven't seen Audi's RS Q6 E-Tron very much. The high-performance EV was recently seen not on the track, but rather, just outside. It's not as cool as catching prototypes banking through corners, but our photographers can get closer for clearer, more detailed images beyond the track walls.

That's exactly what we have here. This test vehicle still wears the same body-hugging camo wrap seen in previous spy photos, coincidently snapped on the 'Ring instead of outside. At a glance, one might think this is a standard Q6 E-Tron as it rides on a bright set of silver wheels. Previous sightings saw prototypes with black wheels, but the big brakes with red calipers are a dead giveaway that this is something more. The footprint of the tires also points to more power, and the RS model will have a more aggressive front fascia with prominent corner vents. Those vents are clearly visible in the photos below.

Gallery: Audi RS Q6 E-Tron New Spy Photos

11 Photos

The split-light design associated with electric E-Tron models is also easy to spot, despite the camo. Less obvious is the grille, or rather, the grille outline. The familiar Audi shape is there if you look closely, though it's solid since there isn't a combustion engine to feed. At the rear, expect the RS Q6 E-Tron to look much like a standard Audi Q-series crossover, albeit without any exhaust pipes.

Underpinning the Q6 BEV will be the modular Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. It's the same setup you'll find under the electric Porsche Macan and as such, it should pack a proper performance punch. We know the Macan EV will deliver over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and there's no reason to believe the RS Q6 E-Tron won't match that output. Tighter suspension, sticky tires, and a big battery pack should also be on the cards. This is an RS model, after all.

When will it arrive? Our first RS Q6 E-Tron sighting was in March 2022, so we should be in the later stages of testing at this point. We're expecting something from Audi in the first half of 2023. In the meantime, check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for more performance EV news and other automotive content, available below.