Camouflage wrap still hides smaller details on the forthcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron, but this fresh batch of spy photos gives us our best look yet at the EV's interior. To no real surprise, digital displays with a limited selection of tactile controls are the order of the day.

We've glimpsed the Q6 E-Tron's interior before, but this time around most of the covers on the dash are pulled away. The steering wheel is also in plain view, behind which sits the digital instrument display. The wheel looks very much like the one used in the smaller Q4 E-Tron, but the dash with the center touchscreen sticking out is a significant departure from the integrated screen in other models. There appear to be no separate buttons below it, and the center console has a limited selection of controls as well. It seems Audi is adopting a minimalist approach with this model.

Outside, we see the same body-hugging camo wrap used on previous test vehicles. It conceals small details but doesn't hide the split-light design at the front with a closed-off Audi grille in the middle. it's impossible to miss sensors in the lower fascia for driver assist systems, though at this time it's unknown just how advanced those systems will be. We can see Audi also retains traditional crossover/SUV styling for the Q6 E-Tron, unlike rival Mercedes-Benz which has designed its EQ lineup to be significantly different from combustion-powered vehicles.

Audi will offer the Q6 E-Tron as a standard SUV and a sleek Sportback model. Both are rumored to offer single-motor and dual-motor configurations, with range-topping RS trims possibly generating up to 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Range is still unknown, but something between 250 and 300 miles is a safe bet. It will share a platform with the Porsche Macan EV.

We still expect to see a full reveal before the year is out, launching as a 2023 model. That means a debut could be just a few weeks or even days away.