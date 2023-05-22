A new teaser video provides our first glimpse a the Audi RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept ahead of the full debut on May 28. The company also builds a matching Audi Sport Quattro with an electric powertrain to complement it.

There are no technical details available about either vehicle yet. They wear matching exterior color schemes in a mix of gray, purple, and white. Beyond these touches, there are no obvious revisions to the body.

Unfortunately, we don't yet know anything about the Sport Quattro's conversion into an EV. To maintain its all-wheel-drive layout, it might have electric motors powering each axle.

Inside, the RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept has white upholstery and black trim. It wears the badge from the Audi Exclusive personaliztion division.

The teaser video shows the E-Tron GT and Sport Quattro pulling a skier on a snowy mountain. Despite the concept's name, the clip doesn't show either of them driving on ice.

Debuting an ice racing concept in late May is an intriguing choice. It's a time of the year when a lot of people are thinking about warm summer days, rather than chilly snow.

The existing RS E-Tron GT comes with two electric motors – one turning each axle – making as much as 637 horsepower and 612 pound-feet in Boost mode. During normal driving, the powertrain produces 590 hp. The rear end has a two-speed transmission. This setup gets the sedan to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds.

The 93.4 kilowatt-hour battery provides 232 miles of range. It can DC fast charge at up to 270 kilowatts.

The RS E-Tron GT starts at $145,395 after the $1,495 destination fee. With all of the available options and accessories, the price can go as high as $165,645. The upgrades include a $7,100 braking package with carbon-ceramic front and rear discs. A $6,450 Carbon Performance adds laser headlights, rear-wheel steering, and carbon fiber trim.

Check out the Audi RS e-tron GT project_513/2 in this video: