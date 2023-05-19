Here's something a bit different for your daily dose of automotive content. Not everyone can afford a Ferrari, but how about a Furrari? Or a Pursche? Those aren't typos ... those are cats at a small animal shelter in Georgia looking for a forever home, and thanks to some clever advertising, they're getting lots of attention.

They certainly caught our attention. Reddit user CookieOmNomster recently shared images of several cats currently up for adoption at Pippi's Place Pet Rescue in Lawrenceville, Georgia, but these aren't ordinary cat images. Instead, we're greeted with screenshots reminiscent of Carvana listings for vehicles, complete with hilarious year/make/model information.

And we do mean complete information – how about a 2022 Catillac Simon with impact sensors and green headlights? Looking for something a bit more sporty? Perhaps the 2014 Furrari Arlis with custom white decals and a seat heater is in order.

And then there's the 2023 Mini Pooper, complete with a two-tone exterior and all-paw drive.

Motor1.com reached out to CookieOmNomster for more information, and the backstory here is wonderful. Pippi's Place Pet Rescue began two years ago, named in honor of a kitten that inspired the creation of the small shelter. CookieOmNomster works there as a volunteer, creating listings to display the cats currently up for adoption at the shelter. It turns out her husband has been car-shopping for a while, occasionally perusing listings on Carvana. In short, she thought it would be a "cheeky" way to showcase the cats, giving them a Carvana makeover. After perusing some real car listings, she let her creativity take over. And now we have CatVana.

CookieOmNomster says her inspiration is uneventful, but we disagree. There's a sharp eye for detail in these listings that car shoppers will identify with, and car enthusiasts will appreciate. And one doesn't need to be a cat lover to enjoy the humor in this endeavor. A two-speed automatic (nap and ZOOM) with self-cleaning capabilities? You won't even find that on a Bugatti. This is inspired marketing at its finest.

And we aren't the only ones who feel this way. The Reddit post went up on May 17 and it presently has nearly 65,000 upvotes with 1,466 comments. A Facebook post from Pippi's Place Pet Rescue on the same day has been shared 634 times, and commenters are stepping up with donations to help the small, volunteer shelter keep the lights on.

Special thanks to CookieOmNomster for sharing the backstory on these inspired listings. Anyone interested in adopting one of these special kitties can find them online at pippisplace.org.