Scout Campers expands its range by introducing the Tuktut for pickups like the Ford Maverick, Ford Ranger with a five-foot bed, Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma with a five-foot bed, and other mid-sized trucks. Prices start at $16,500.

The Tuktut name comes from the Inuvialuit phrase meaning "young caribou." It weighs 634 pounds making this the lightest hard-wall truck camper ever from Scout.

Gallery: Scout Campers Tuktut

20 Photos

The camper has an aluminum frame with a gel-coat fiberglass exterior and roof. It features a 22-inch door at the back. The windows have thermal panes with screens and solar reflective shades. As a $595 option, there are bed rails for tying down gear to the exterior.

The downside of being small enough to fit into the bed of mid-sized trucks is that there's only room for two people to sleep inside. Inside, there's a bunk mattress that measures 47.5 inches by 69.6 inches. An optional bunk extension for $995 creates an 80-inch sleeping length and has a MOLLE storage panel along the side.

To coincide with the Tuktut's introduction, Scout Campers collaborates with the company Goose Gear to create six accessories for upgrading the truck topper. They create loads of extra storage, including several drawers, a utility module with a hatch on top, and a battery system for plugging in electric devices.

Scout Campers began taking pre-orders for the Tuktut on May 17. The new truck topper will be on display to the public at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, starting on May 19.

Scout Campers also offers the Yoho for $22,495, and it fits into some mid-sized trucks. The rig weighs 934 pounds, which is 300 pounds more than the Tuktut. However, this one has room for four people inside rather than two in the smaller model. The available amenities include solar panels on the roof, a 4.9-gallon portable water tank, a refrigerator, and a two-burner cooktop.

For a story about what it's really like to live the van life, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: