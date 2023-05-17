The GMC Canyon will get a rugged AEV edition to join the off-road-focused versions of the Sierra 1500 and HD. The brand teases the new truck by showing some of the hardcore pieces underneath the pickup.

Compared to the existing Canyon AT4X, this AEV edition appears to have additional skid plates. They run nearly half the length of the truck to protect the engine and transmission.

It's hard to notice any other significant changes for the AEV edition. For example, the ComeUp winch and red recovery hooks are from the AT4X Edition 1. The Multimatic DSSV dampers are also from the existing truck. The standard AT4X comes with a standard 3.0-inch lift over the standard Canyon. It rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires that provide 10.7 inches of ground clearance. The rock sliders are also visible in the teaser.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition receives new front and rear bumpers, five skid plates, and 18-inch AEV Salta wheels with laser engraving and a gloss black finish. Inside, the AEV logo appears on the headrests and all-weather floor mats.

The recipe is similar for the Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition. It gains steel bumpers with a winch and tow hooks. There are also skid plates and 18-inch wheels.

Judging by the other AEV editions, the Canyon version might receive new wheels. A revised rear bumper is possible, too.

There's no reason to expect the Canyon AEV would have a different powertrain than the AT4X. It packs a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that makes 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet. The engine connects to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. For such an off-road-oriented truck, expect this model to have four-wheel drive.

The Canyon AT4X AEV Edition might be a pricey truck. The AT4X Edition 1 already starts at $63,350. The extra equipment on this one could make the cost even higher. According to the teaser image, this truck will go on sale in late 2023.