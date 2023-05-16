The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has a fresh teaser ahead of the truck's debut on May 19. This time we're getting a bird's-eye view of the new pickup.

The trucks aren't wearing camouflage, but they're so tiny in the image that it's hard to discern details. The white Tacoma has a black element on the hood. An earlier teaser indicates this element is a small scoop. The other pickup appears to be dark blue or black. A shiny element on the side of the cargo bed might be a style bar.

A leaked image (below) allegedly shows the new Tacoma without camouflage. The big fender flares and hood scoop suggest this might be one of the more rugged variants of the new truck. For example, it's coming in TRD Pro and a new Trailhunter version.

The 2024 Tacoma will reportedly be available with two flavors of a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The standard one allegedly produces 265 horsepower. A hybrid-assisted version purportedly bumpers the output to around 366 hp.

A previous teaser confirms that a manual gearbox is available. Buyers can get an automatic, too, but there are no details about it yet. The many teasers showing the Tacoma off-road indicate the truck would continue to offer all-wheel drive.

Following the debut on May 19, expect the new Tacoma to arrive at dealers either before the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Pricing is still a mystery, but the current truck starts at $29,585.

The new Tacoma debuts just days after the latest generation Ford Ranger's premiere on May 10. The Blue Oval's offering's base powerplant is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder making 270 hp and 310 lb-ft. There's also a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 providing 315 hp and 400 lb-ft. The range-topping Raptor packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with 405 hp and 430 lb-ft. All three engines connect to a 10-speed automatic, and a manual isn't available.

Ranger prices start at $34,160, and the Raptor is $56,960. They'll go on sale in the late summer.

For a deep dive into the Tacoma teasers, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: