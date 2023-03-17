Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz isn't the least bit shy regarding its next-generation AMG GT strutting around in public view. We've seen countless prototypes over the last few months, and today our spy photographer in the north caught another one. And it looks a bit different.

For starters, there's a particularly bright shade of gray on the exterior of this prototype. As with other recent spy shots, the sides of the car are virtually camo-free and while we don't know exactly what this color is, it's similar to Alpine Gray from the automaker's Manufaktur selection. There's also a fixed spoiler on the back of this coupe, and down low you'll find an aggressive rear diffuser between the quad exhaust outlets.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT S E-Performance Spy Photos

At the front, camouflage coverings haven't changed since our last sighting. But check out that lower fascia – without any heavy covers, we can see this definitely isn't an entry-level AMG. Vertical gills on the corners of the fascia serve as brackets for the large Panamericana grille and complex lower grille. Combined with the black wheels and positively humungous brakes, our sources believe this could be an S E Performance First Edition model.

If that's the case, it's likely packing some serious power. By that, we're referring to the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance that debuted in August 2021. To refresh your memory, it's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 melded with an electric motor to yield a combined 831 horsepower and over 1,000 pound-feet of torque. Previous spy videos have confirmed V8 power, and though we have no official word regarding the hybrid setup, a charging port is visible on the rear bumper of this car.

As per usual, Mercedes will offer the new AMG GT in multiple flavors and thus far, we've likely spied most of them. Prior to these photos, we caught video of a prototype with a similar front fascia roaring across the snow with a V8 growl, but it lacked the fixed spoiler. A blue test vehicle seen in February clearly had a mild fascia with less aggressive brakes, suggesting it was a GT 43 version.

Regardless of the trim level, we've seen prototypes in public for over a year now. As such, a debut is coming soon, possibly in the next couple of months. When it happens, expect the new AMG GT to be a 2024 model-year vehicle.

