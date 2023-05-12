The AC Cobra GT Roadster debuts as a modernized version of the classic sports car. The brand unveiled the model at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Cobra GT Roadster is available with two engine options. A naturally aspirated Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8 makes 454 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. A supercharged version of this powerplant produces 654 hp and 575 lb-ft. The more powerful mill can hit 60 mph in as quick as 3.4 seconds. Buyers can select a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The car rides on an extruded aluminum spaceframe chassis. The body panels are carbon-composite. The lightweight materials keep the weight below 3,197 pounds (1,450 kilograms). Buyers can select a left- or right-hand drive layout.

The Cobra GT Roadster has a 101.2-inch (2,570-millimeter) wheelbase, which makes it 11.18 inches (284 mm) longer than an AC Cobra Mk. VI. The overall length is 166.3 inches (4,225 mm), which is 4.33 inches (110 mm) more than a Mk. VI Cobra. The increased size means that drivers over six feet tall can fit in the car.

The car's interior mixes retro and modern elements. The dashboard includes a variety of circular gauges, but there's also a small screen in the lower portion of the center.

AC is now taking orders for the new Cobra GT Roadster. Prices vary by region, but the starting cost in the UK is the equivalent of $355,855 (285,000 pounds). The company can build 250 of them a year.

The AC Cobra evolved from the brand's Ace sports car. Carroll Shelby reached out to the automaker to use the model as the basis for his V8-powered Cobra.

As an alternative, the company Superformance has an electric version of the Cobra. It has a single electric motor producing 650 hp and 1,500 lb-ft. The car reaches 60 mph in an estimated 3.0 seconds.

