Toyota has brought back the Corolla Nightshade Special Edition model for the 2024 model year. It’s available on the sedan, the hatch, and – for the first time – the hybrid, and it’s based on the SE trim. The package doesn’t change the powertrain but does enhance the model’s exterior and interior styling.

The special Corolla receives 18-inch bronze-finished wheels, blacked-out badges front and rear, and black mirror caps to start. Other upgrades include a sport mesh gloss-black front grille, black-painted sport side rocker panels, and a black shark fin antenna. The black aesthetic also engulfs the rear lip spoiler and lower diffuser. The hatch gets a few extra styling tidbits like a large black vented sport wing and a two-toned roof.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Special Edition

10 Photos

Toyota will offer the Nightshade Edition on the Corolla Hybrid, including the all-wheel-drive-equipped version. The hybrid features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motor generators making 138 horsepower. The non-hybrid Corolla packs a larger 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 169 hp.

The Corolla rides on the automaker’s Toyota New Global Architecture-C (TNGA-C) platform. It comes standard with Independent MacPherson-type strut front suspension and a multi-link rear.

The Corolla sedan and hybrid will be available in Midnight Black Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, and Ice Cap exterior colors. The hatch features two-tone paint combinations: Windchill Pearl with Midnight Black Metallic roof, Classic Silver Metallic with Midnight Black Metallic roof, and solid Midnight Black Metallic.

All 2024 Corolla Nightshade models feature sport seats with sport fabric inserts, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen. The special edition is available with a JBL Premium Audi and the SE Premium packages, which adds a powerful moonroof, Qi wireless charging, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Toyota says the new Corolla Nightshade models are expected to arrive in dealerships this fall. The automaker will announce pricing for the Nightshade Edition and the rest of the 2024 Corolla lineup later this year. The automaker recently revamped the model for 2023, giving the sedan and hatch a mild makeover.