The GR Corolla is the most important novelty for the compact car's 2023 model year, but Toyota is also updating the regular versions in the United States. Both the hatchback and sedan have slightly redesigned front and rear fascias bringing a sharper look to keep the stylish fresh. Depending on the body style, there are new colors: Blue Crush Metallic and Blue Flame for the hatch and Midnight Black Metallic and Underground for the sedan.

Those looking for maximum efficiency will be happy to hear the 2023 Corolla Hybrid LE is now $1,250 cheaper than it was last year. Not only that, but it also packs a greater punch as combined output has increased by 13 hp and 10 lb-ft to a grand total of 134 hp and 156 lb-ft. The EPA-estimated combined fuel economy hits 50 miles per gallon if you stick with FWD and 48 mpg for the LE AWD and 44 mpg for the SE AWD. The newly added all-wheel-drive setup has a rear-mounted electric motor that kicks in whenever necessary.

2023 Toyota Corolla

107 Photos

The Hybrid model also receives an Infrared Edition based on the newly added SE grade. It can be had with or without AWD and comes with the sportier suspension of the gasoline SE variant from where it has also inherited the more direct electronic power steering. It stands out visually courtesy of red accents inside and out while paint choices include Ice Cap, Underground, and Midnight Black Metallic.

The five-door gas model also gets new shoes as the gas Corolla SE has 16-inch alloys with a 10-spoke design while the XSE grade receives graphite-colored aluminum wheels measuring 18 inches. On the sedan side, the SE and XSE trim levels now ride on 18-inch gloss graphite-painted alloys. Updated headlights for both cars are coming with the 2023MY, as are a glossy black mesh lower grille and a new rear diffuser for the Corolla Sedan SE and XSE gas models. The hatch in XSE flavor receives LED fog lights with chrome bezels.

Hopping inside the cabin, Toyota is installing an eight-inch touchscreen as standard across the 2023 Corolla lineup and is offering an optional seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster to replace the standard 4.2-inch display. The model year change comes along with an updated Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 System adding several features: Proactive Driving Assist, Obstacle Anticipation Assist, and Deceleration Assist.

The most popular Corolla Sedan grade, the LE, gets more power by transitioning from the old 1.8-liter engine to the 2.0-liter “Dynamic Force.” The four-pot delivers 169 hp and 151 lb-ft or 30 hp and 25 lb-ft more than the engine it replaces to shave off two seconds from the 0 to 60 mph time. Not only that, but it also sips less fuel, achieving a fuel economy of 32 mpg city / 41 highway / 35 combined per EPA.

Elsewhere, the 2023MY sees the discontinuation of the Corolla Sedan L as the trim level structure has been slimmed down to LE, SE, and XSE. The hatchback is available in SE and XSE flavors while the Hybrid can be had in LE, XLE, and SE. Toyota already has the model page up and running and is asking $21,550 for the base Corolla Sedan, followed by the Corolla Hybrid at $22,800, and the Corolla Hatchback from $22,965.