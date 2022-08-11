Listen to this article

Some would argue the future doesn't look too bright for tuners as the inevitable switch to electric cars will make aftermarket specialists vulnerable by not being able to tweak combustion engines anymore. While it's true a good chunk of their business will be wiped out by the ICE's demise, Brabus is demonstrating how a tuning company can survive in the EV era by tweaking Mercedes' flagship electric car.

The EQS 450 has received an aerodynamic body kit perfected in the wind tunnel to make the zero-emissions liftback even sleeker. With a Cd of 0.20, it already had the lowest drag coefficient among production cars and Brabus has designed an even more streamlined shape to lower the Cd value by 7.2 percent compared to the standard car.

Mercedes EQS by Brabus

All the custom body parts are made from carbon and have either a glossy or matte finish. One of the add-ons is represented by the air deflector elements in front of the rear wheel arches to optimize airflow. The front gets a new front spoiler lip while the rear hosts a diffuser to reduce aerodynamic lift. The aero optimizations contribute to a boost in range of seven percent when the car is traveling at speeds between 62 to 87 mph (100 to 140 km/h).

By far the most obvious change is the adoption of Monoblock wheels, which have been specifically modified for the EQS and come in 20- to 22-inch sizes. Adjacent images showing the range-topping Mercedes EV with the Monoblocks in the wind tunnel illustrate the 22-inch set combined with 255/35 ZR22 front and 295/30 ZR22 rear tires. Tweaks to the air suspension have brought the EQS closer to the road by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) at the front and 20 mm (0.8 in) at the rear.

As you would expect from a Brabus project, there are numerous ways to personalize the interior, from all sorts of leathers to a velour trunk mat. The Bottrop-based specialist also has scuff plates with the company’s illuminated logo along with a choice between aluminum or carbon pedals.