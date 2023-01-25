Listen to this article

BMW’s spring updates are an annual thing the automaker has been doing for the last several years. For 2023, the Bavarian manufacturer has a number of important improvements across its model range but undoubtedly the highlight is the addition of a new infotainment system for the 4 Series family, including the performance M4 sports car.

As standard, all members of the 4 Series portfolio will be delivered with BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment software from now on. This also means the vehicles will get a dual-screen dashboard layout with the company’s Curved Display option. This setup is composed of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen positioned in the center of the dashboard. The tech upgrade is complemented by a new welcome sound when the driver’s door or front passenger door is opened. The same sound boost will also be introduced for the i4.



Also new from the spring of 2023 is extended functionality for the so-called Parking Assistant Professional feature. In the new 7 Series, X7, and iX, this tech will now allow for remote parking maneuvers via the My BMW App from your smartphone. You can now operate the feature from outside the car and monitor the process with your smartphone even if you are six meters away from the vehicle while doing so. Even more interestingly, the system can record up to ten parking maneuvers at different locations, each covering a distance of up to 200 meters.

Starting from the second quarter of this year, BMW will launch a selection of X1 models for the UK market, equipped with the brand’s new iDrive 9 infotainment system previewed during the 2023 CES earlier this month. Elsewhere in the lineup, the new 7 Series will receive exclusive new exterior colors, as well as new individualization options for the interior. The X7, in turn, will benefit from BMW’s latest headlight tech in the form of the Iconic Glow headlights. These high-tech clusters, together with new trim for the rear end, will be available to customers starting from April 2023.