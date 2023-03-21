Listen to this article

The current-generation BMW 4 Series debuted in 2020. The automaker revamped the model’s interior earlier this year, but it’s not the only change it’s making to the car. New spy photos show BMW will give the 4 Series convertible an updated design that tweaks the front and rear fascias.

The new pics arrived just days after our photographers captured the redesigned coupe out testing. The entire lineup will receive the same overall styling updates. The model will get tweaked headlight and taillight designs, and there could be other changes hiding underneath the camouflage that we can’t see. Think massaged bumpers and fresh accents. However, the convertible looks very similar to the model on sale today, so don’t expect any revolutionary changes.

The photos actually captured two 4 Series trims. The hotter M440i stands out from the other one because it has camouflage covering the grille, indicating the automaker is tweaking its design. It also looks like it has a revamped front bumper, but we’ll need to see it without its coverings to know for sure.

BMW already updated the 4 Series’ interior in January. The company installed its new dual-screen iDrive 8 system that’s quickly proliferating throughout the company’s lineup. The driver looks at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster while a larger 14.9-inch infotainment screen occupies the dash. BMW also kept the number of physical buttons to a minimum.

We don’t know if BMW has any powertrain updates planned, but we doubt anything significant is coming to the car. The current crop of powertrains should carry over into the updated model with minimal changes. BMW already has the i4 as the electric offering for those looking to ditch fossil fuels.

BMW hasn’t announced when the updated 4 Series convertible and coupe will debut. Production for the redesigned car is expected to begin in March 2024. That gives BMW ample time to finish development, tease it, and reveal it. We hope it breaks cover before the end of the year, but an early 2024 reveal could also happen. We expect BMW to make other tweaks to the car when it updates the design, but they’ll be minimal.