Well into 2023, JATO Dynamics publishes its full global sales report for last year when a total of 79.4 million new vehicles were sold around the planet. This number represents a two-percent decrease compared to 2021 with core markets such as North America, Europe, and China seeing declines in 2022. On the other hand, emerging markets like India, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Africa all registered increases almost completely offsetting the decline in other regions. But this isn’t the most interesting piece of information from the report.

According to data obtained by JATO, the Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling model in the world last year with more than one million units delivered to customers, 43 percent of which were sold in the United States and Canada. The crossover was followed by the Toyota Corolla with approximately 992,000 sales last year and third came the Tesla Model Y with 747,000 global registrations. Overall, Toyota had five of the world’s best-selling models last year. Ford, Nissan, and Honda placed one model each, while Tesla had two models in the Top 10 list.

Given the numbers above, it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that Toyota was the largest automaker in the world last year measured by the number of delivered vehicles accounting for 13 of every 100 new light vehicles purchased. The Japanese company saw an increase of 0.3 percent in global sales thanks mainly to strong results in China, which is now its largest market ahead of the US and Japan. Volkswagen Group was the second best-selling automotive conglomerate in the world last year despite its big sales decrease of 10 percent. Hyundai-Kia was third, followed by Stellantis and General Motors.

JATO’s report also shows that the fastest-growing automotive manufacturer last year was BYD. The Chinese firm gained 1.5 percent of the global share and now has 2.42 percent of the global market. The brand was also the world’s second best-selling battery electric vehicle manufacturer after Tesla. Speaking of the EV segment, last year, a total of 7.37 million electric cars were sold, an increase of 2.9 million units compared to 2021. BEVs accounted for 9.3 percent of the global automotive market.

Check out the source link below for the full JATO Dynamics report.