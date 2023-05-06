Bentley and Skoda are both getting in on the action to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the UK. The two automakers introduced special products for the occasion as a tribute to the coronation that's set to happen this weekend.

Bentley produced a limited series of bespoke cabin cushions for a fleet of its cars that will be used for the celebrations. The cushions are said to be handcrafted using a combination of fine craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, with each cushion taking over three hours to produce.

Gallery: Bentley Coronation Cushions

13 Photos

The Coronation Emblem was digitized before being carefully embroidered by hand with nearly 30,000 stitches in each emblem. Each cushion was produced with hides sourced from Northern Europe and cut with precision. The cushions feature a range of colors including Cricketball, Cumbrian Green, Imperial Blue, and Saddle, with accent piping of Beluga, Porpoise, Newmarket Tan, and Imperial Blue. The size and shape of the cushions are modeled on the cushions of the 1958 S1 Continental Flying Spur from Bentley's Heritage Collection.

Meanwhile, Skoda is introducing a new color, Royal Green, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The new hue will be available on select Superb, Kodiaq, and Octavia models, reserved for the range-topping versions in their respective models.

Gallery: Skoda Superb Royal Green

3 Photos

Skoda's new color will also be available on the Octavia vRS and Kodiaq in SE L Executive trim. SE L customers may choose the new exterior color to go with either a black or beige interior, while L&K buyers have the option of a getting luxury cognac interior.

Skoda's new color pays homage to the King's passion for performance motoring. As the Prince of Wales, King Charles made several visits to the Czech Republic, establishing a heritage fund in the early 1990s with then-president Václav Havel to restore historic landmarks. The fund restored the former monastery of St. Bartholomew and the terrace gardens below Prague Castle. King Charles also visited Brno in 1991, 2000, and 2010.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.