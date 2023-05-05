An Acura NSX Type S with an adorable, matching trailer will compete in this year's One Lap of America. A TLX Type S will also race in the event. Both are part of the employee-operated, all-volunteer Honda of America Racing Team.

The NSX Type S in the shade Thermal Orange Pearl is essentially stock. It wears a set of lightweight HRE wheels with Falken tires and uses Red Line Synthetic Oil. A rear crash bar holds the towing hitch for hauling the custom trailer.

Gallery: Acura NSX Type S With Matching Trailer

The NSX trailer came from an early test mule that the company planned to destroy. Instead, the team at Honda’s North American Auto Development Center sliced the car in half. The crew then fabricated barn doors to create a wide opening to access the gear inside like spare tires and extra fluids. A reverse camera hooks up to the towing rig's infotainment system. The suspension has H&R springs. To match the racer, it rides on HRE wheels with Falken tires.

"When we saw the opportunity to build a trailer out of an Acura NSX supercar we thought, ‘Why not?’" said Justyn Bobinski, one of the NSX's drivers in One Lap of America.

The TLX Type S competing in One Lap of America wears the wrap from the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach pace car and rides on bronze HRE wheels. It has parts from the Acura Genuine Accessories catalog that includes a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and a diffuser. The car also uses Red Line Synthetic Oil.

This year's One Lap of America will take place over eight days from May 6 through 13 and will cover 3,200 miles across 15 states. Along the way, the competitors will stop at tracks like Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. Things will end at the Tire Rack headquarters in South Bend, Indiana. The Honda team is racing in support of Victory Center, an Ohio-based organization that aids cancer patients, survivors, and their families.