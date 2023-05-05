The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe enters the 2024 model year in Europe with several revisions for the six-cylinder models. The GT43 and GT53 have a redesigned front apron that takes inspiration from the beefier V8-powered GT63. According to the folks from Affalterbach, the side air intakes along with the central intake mimic a jet-wing profile. We'd argue the cars had a more aggressive-looking bumper before this update but to each his own.

If the six-cylinder versions are specified with the new V8 Styling Package, the GT43 and GT53 will look even more like the GT63. The radiator grille opens further downwards à la AMG GT Black Series from which the dynamic duo draws inspiration for the wide lower air intake and air deflectors at the outer edges. Mercedes is also tweaking some of the existing packages and introducing a new paint called "opalite white metallic."

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT53

11 Photos

Going forward, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is being sold with an extended array of standard equipment that includes an electric sliding sunroof and a wireless charging pad mounted between the rear seats. In addition, the MBUX infotainment system has been updated with reworked AMG-specific displays. Go for the optional Burmester sound system and you also get Dolby Atmos technology.

There are no changes underneath the hood where the GT43 soldiers on with 367 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. It sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds and maxes out at 168 mph (270 km/h). As for the GT53, it packs 435 hp (320 kW) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) to cut the sprint time to 4.5 seconds and increase the top speed to 177 mph (285 km/h). Both are mild-hybrids and feature an electric motor good for a temporary boost of 22 hp (16 kW) and (250 Nm).

The wheel designs are the same as before while the upholstery choices have been carried over as well.