The first quarter of 2023 has seen Ford dominating the truck market in the US. The Blue Oval is still the top-selling truck manufacturer in America, with sales up by 21.1 percent for a total of 170,377 pickups. In total, Ford sold 254,023 trucks and vans in Q1, outselling GM's trucks and vans by approximately 27,000 vehicles. This impressive performance is driven by the strength of the F-Series pickups and Ford Transit van (up 86 percent).

Chevrolet also had a decent Q1, with a 9 percent increase in Silverado sales, totaling 126,992 units sold, while GMC sold 67,198 units of Sierra trucks. Launches of new GM trucks, namely the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups are underway, which should provide a boost to sales in the coming months.

However, Ford is also already testing the facelifted F-150 on the road, with prototypes getting occasionally spotted. The refreshed F-150 is expected to go on sale for the 2024 model year, which would mean that an unveiling would likely happen this year.

Ram sold 105,350 units of its full-size truck in Q1 2023, which is an impressive number, but still lags behind Ford and Chevrolet. The big news for Ram in Q1, however, was the unveiling of the all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 Rev. The production version of the concept was revealed in a Super Bowl ad in February.

It appears that Ford will continue to dominate the truck market in the US this year, as it has done so in the last 41 years. However, it remains to be seen how much of an impact the new offerings from Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram will have on the market. The launch of new models is always an exciting time for consumers, and there is likely to be considerable interest in the new pickups from these manufacturers.

Moreover, the rise in competition within the performance truck segment could also affect the numbers toward the end of the year.