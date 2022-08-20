Listen to this article

If you’re in the market for a museum-quality Saab 900 Turbo Convertible, you’d be hard pressed to beat this example that just sold at auction. During an online auction at Bring A Trailer, an extremely low mileage 1987 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible sold for a staggering $145,000. Although the hammer price is fairly steep, it’s quite rare to find a Saab 900 Turbo Convertible in such good condition. As the value of cars from the 1980s continues to rise, it stands to reason that this Saab 900 Turbo Convertible was a perfect investment.

The Saab 900 debuted in 1978 borrowing heavily from the innovative Saab 99 that proceeded it, and built upon the Saab 99’s groundbreaking design. The quirky Saab 900 retained unique features like a center console key slot, robust passenger safety bracing, and innovative turbocharged engines. Saab’s unique blend of quirky design and forward-thinking engineering created a following of devoted customers who wouldn’t drive anything but a Saab.

Saab’s dedicated customers weren't just interested in safety and flocked to the brand’s high-performance Turbo models. This tradition started with the Saab 99 Turbo which elevated the Swedish sedan from sensible family transportation to genuine sports sedans coveted by car enthusiasts. This tradition continued with the Saab 900 Turbo, which was offered as a sedan or convertible.

This particular Saab 900 Turbo Convertible is one of the nicest examples of a car that captured the imagination of a generation of car enthusiasts. It was purchased by the selling dealership from the original owner who only put 246 miles on the car before storing it away in a garage. Saabs were built to be driven so it's very rare to find an example that was stored like a limited-edition supercar. According to the Bring A Trailer Listing, “Work in 2022 included removing and cleaning the fuel tank, flushing fluids, and replacing the fuel pump, thermostat, and cylinder head gasket and bolts.”

This limited restoration is all the Saab 900 Turbo Convertible needed before it was ready to hit the road again. Would you pay $145,000 to own one of the nicest 1987 Saab 900 Turbo Convertibles in existence? Or would you prefer to purchase something else?