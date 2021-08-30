Alas, Saab is gone but it's certainly not forgotten. After the GM era and a brief reboot that failed, the quirky Swedish brand finally disappeared after a short run of 9-3 sedans for the 2014 model year. The 9-3 featured in this video is slightly older, dating back to the first-generation run from 1999 through 2003. It looks well-kept, and it's not hurting for power.

In fact, this particular 9-3 is a little up on power from where it started. The top-tier version of Saab's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder was good for 202 horsepower (151 kilowatts) driving the front wheels. This car isn't stock, with AutoTopNL stating it has a modest tune for 230 hp (172 kW). That makes it equal to the 9-3 Viggen of the day, which pumped out the same power from a slightly larger 2.3-liter engine. Judging by the performance of this yellow 9-3, it doesn't miss the extra displacement one bit.

The video gives us an up-close look at the old-school speedo, along with a data recorder logging times and speeds. A decidedly traction-limited sprint to 62 mph takes 7.3 seconds, with the old 9-3 spinning its front tires all the way through first gear. A follow-up run eventually takes the Saab all the way to its drag-limited top speed, starting from a 50 mph (80 km/h) roll, and it doesn't waste any time charging past 100 mph (161 km/h). From there, progress noticeably slows but the speed continues a steady climb to 210 km/h (130 mph) before the driver lets off the throttle, presumably for traffic.

The last portion of the clip sees the Saab going for gold. The driver opens it back up from 180 km/h (112 mph) and doesn't lift until seeing 226 km/h for just a moment. That's 140 mph, and though the 9-3's acceleration had slowed dramatically, we suspect there might be room for a few more digits given enough room to run.

With a 7.3-second sprint to 62 mph and a top speed of 140, the old 9-3 certainly isn't fast by modern standards. But that wasn't too shabby back at the turn of the century, and it's not to shabby now, either.