It's hard to believe the second-generation Genesis G80 is already three years old. That's not outdated by any means, but we know the luxury brand's parent company Hyundai sometimes moves pretty fast when it comes to updates. A mid-cycle refresh for the posh sedan is well underway, and this in-depth spy video captures a prototype resting patiently in an enclosed car park.

As such, the folks at Woopa TV on YouTube are able to swoop in for a very close, extended look at this facelifted model. It's wearing heavy camouflage on everything but the roof, but with good lighting we're able to see new pixel LED headlights. The dual-strip design remains, but these appear a bit thinner and similar in style to what we've seen on GV80 coupe prototypes.

We can also see portions of the lower fascia, which is getting a redesign with cropped vents at the corners versus the wide vents of the current car. The trademark Genesis shield grille remains, but with updates to the headlights and fascia, it could grow a bit in size. Horizontal features on the front fenders could be slightly reshaped to match headlight changes, but it's tough to see any other details along the side.

At the rear, the taillights look updated as well. The current model uses a split design where the top strip extends further across the trunk than the bottom, but the update could have a more symmetrical shape. Additionally, the rear fascia and trunk could have sharper body lines, but the camo covering makes it difficult to tell.

Unfortunately, the windows are covered on this parked car so we can't see potential interior updates. According to the video, Genesis could be switching to a different dash incorporating the driver and center digital displays into a single screen. This would require repositioning of the vents, and minor trim changes would likely accompany the update. As for power, the video mentions both the 2.5-liter and 3.5-liter engines used in the current model. Mechanical tweaks for more horsepower are unknown at this time.

The video highlights a possible debut window of September or October at the earliest, but something should arrive by the end of the year. It's worth mentioning that this likely refers to a debut for South Korea, with other markets following in early 2024. With this in mind, the refreshed Genesis G80 should be a 2024 model but depending on when a global debut takes place, it could be a G80 for 2025.