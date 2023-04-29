The McLaren Senna is a remarkable supercar, designed to be a purebred track machine that can also be driven on the road. It's quite powerful, with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine behind the seats producing up to 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. With these numbers, the Senna can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds.

Incredible numbers but in this Carwow drag race video, the Senna isn't facing an ordinary contender – a Lexus RC F drift car with a champion driver at the helm.

The Lexus RC F in the Carwow drag race video above is not your typical tuned car. It's completely modified, with a 3.0-liter 2JZ engine with 1,200 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm of torque) – numbers that are not to be scoffed at. As a drift car, though, it is not designed to go in a straight line, especially considering its tires.

The McLaren Senna may have a slight advantage over the RC F in terms of weight. The McLaren tips the scales at 2,886 pounds (1,309 kilograms), while the Lexus drift car isn’t that much heavier at 2,976 lbs (1,350 kg).

Another factor to consider is the driver's skill. As the Lexus RC F is a modified drift car, it requires an expert to handle such high horsepower and torque, which brings us to the RC F's driver, Ahmad Daham.

Daham is a five-time Middle East drift champion and a Guinness World Record holder for the longest twin drift. If we're talking about skills, this man has definitely got it.

That said, did Daham's drifting skill translate to straight-line speed? Or did Mat Watson's weekly drag race training pay off? We'll let you find out by watching the video atop this page but as always, let us know what you think in the comments section below.