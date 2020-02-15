McLaren Senna And Senna GTR Compared Side By Side

The McLaren Senna is one the most track-focused road cars ever built trading in both comfort and styling beauty for on-track performance. Although McLaren focused on building the Senna as their most capable track weapon yet, some customers felt they didn’t go far enough. Enter the track-only McLaren Senna GTR a mad machine that only the likes of Lando Norris, McLaren’s F1 Driver, could handle. But what makes the Senna GTR different from a stock Senna?

Luckily Nurburgring master Misha Charoudin in here to point out the differences between a McLaren Senna and Senna GTR. The McLaren Senna GTR benefits from its track-only role which allowed the McLaren engineers to ditch some compromises made to the Senna road car. Mclaren removed the secondary set of Catalysts in the exhaust system of the GTR reducing weight and allowing the McLaren engineers to extra an extra 25 horsepower over the normal Senna for a total of 814 horsepower from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

The biggest change from the normal Senna to the GTR is the aero package. Since the Senna GTR doesn’t have to work about clearing speed bumps or road imperfections, the McLaren engineers were allowed to exercise their command over the atmosphere. The McLaren Senna GTR is able to generate 1,000 kg of downforce or 200 kg than the standard Senna. This increase is thanks to the massive front splitter and comically large rear wing. These larger aero pieces are then augmented by tiny carbon-fiber wings that were honed to perfection in a wind tunnel.

When it comes to the interior the already spartan Senna interior is stripped away for the GTR to save weight. The Senna GTR weighs in at an impressive 1,188 kilograms (2,619 pounds) or 10 kg (22 lbs) less than the stock Senna aiding in better all-around performance on the track.

Which Senna would you choose? The normal Senna or the track-only GTR?





