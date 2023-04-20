The 2023 Honda Civic Type R has lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 44.881 seconds. Honda claims it's a new record around the 12.944-mile (20.832-kilometer) circuit. If that number looks odd compared to the previous-generation Type R's record-setting lap, let us explain as things have changed.

In 2019, track officials instituted new rules, extending a full Nordschleife lap from 12.800 mi (20.600 km) to 12.944 mi. The previous-generation Type R completed the lap under the old regulations, while the 2023 variant did it under the new ones. The FK8 Civic finished the slightly shorter lap in a similar time of 7 minutes and 44.8 seconds.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Laps The Nurburgring In 7:44.881

8 Photos

"Six years after the lap record was set by the previous-generation Civic Type R, we reached this new dimension as a result of all of the passions we poured in and all the advancements we made for this Type R model," said Hideki Kakinuma, the model's development leader.

The 2023 Type R lapped the 'Ring wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect tires, which the automaker says are available through its dealers. The Civic's standard rubber is Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.

While Honda thoroughly massaged the car's design, it only made modest changes to the powertrain. The K20C1 engine makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, up 9 hp and 15 lb-ft from the previous-generation Type R. A six-speed manual sits between the engine and wheels.

The new Type R also holds the record for the fastest lap around the challenging Suzuka circuit in Japan, lapping the track in 2 minutes and 23.120 seconds. It beat the FK8, which needed 2 minutes and 23.993 seconds to complete the 3.6-mile course.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R went on sale in the US late last year with a starting price of $43,990 (all price includes the $1,095 destination charge. However, that has crept up, with the automaker's consumer-facing website listing the Type R as now starting at $44,390. It's a slight increase that some are willing to pay for the fastest front-wheel -drive car around the Nordschleife.