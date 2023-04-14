Porsche is ending a lengthy teaser campaign by sharing a final preview of the 2024 Cayenne ahead of the luxury SUV’s debut next week at Auto Shanghai. As seen in the adjacent gallery, we've already discovered the screen-heavy interior. It's now time to step out of the vehicle and check out its updated front fascia. In typical Zuffenhausen fashion, the styling tweaks will be evolutionary but there is one big change hiding in plain sight.

We are talking about the newly developed HD matrix headlights encompassing a whopping 16,384 individually controllable micro-LEDs onto the surface area the size of a thumbnail. These are all contained in a chip, with two for each headlight for a grand total of four per vehicle. Turn on the high-beam function – which has a non-dazzling function – and it'll illuminate the road ahead at up to 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet).

Porsche Cayenne Facelift Interior

5 Photos

Porsche has said these headlights are more energy efficient since only the pixels that are necessary light up. Each of the four modules comes with an upper strip of daytime running lights. The upper ones are identical and provide the courtesy lighting and auxiliary high beam with three LEDs each. The light distributed by the lower modules overlaps in the center and each has its own set of lenses to produce different illumination angles.

At the rear, there will be an updated light bar with fresh graphics along with a repositioned license plate by moving it lower on the bumper to echo the Cayenne Coupe.

Elsewhere, there's going to be more power across the board, kicking off with the base model with its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 349 hp and 369 lb-ft or 14 hp and 37 lb-ft more than before. The Cayenne S will lose its V6 in favor of a larger twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 delivering 468 hp and 442 lb-ft.

The flagship Cayenne Coupe-only Turbo GT will offer a meaty 651 hp (up by 20 hp) and an unchanged torque of 627 lb-ft. As for the E-Hybrid, it's going to have a combined 463 hp (+8 hp) and 479 lb-ft (-39 lb-ft). All will have an eight-speed automatic transmission linked to an AWD setup, with the electrified models benefitting from a larger 25.9-kWh battery instead of the current 17.9-kWh pack.

The hybrids are also getting an 11-kW onboard charger instead of the currently optional 7.2-kW setup. For China, Porsche is planning a lesser four-cylinder model with a 2.0-liter gasoline unit to allow customers to dodge taxes on vehicles with large-displacement engines. The 2024 Cayenne will represent "one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche."

As a final note, the Zuffenhausen brand has already announced a fourth-generation model coming after 2025 as an EV from the same Bratislava plant in Slovakia where the current ICE and PHEV models are made.