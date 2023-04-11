Listen to this article

The world can always count on Brabus to create something extravagant for affluent automotive enthusiasts. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a popular pick for the German-based tuning company, but with the Brabus 900 Deep Blue, buyers can get more than just an insanely fast AMG G63 with a body kit. They can get a 38-foot boat and watch decked out with the same Deep Blue design – if they have a cool $1.2 million to spare.

We've actually seen the Brabus 900 before, though not in Deep Blue guise. To refresh your memory, under the hood scoop is a punched-up version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 from the AMG house. It's now a 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged monster mill, generating 888 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque that's actually limited by Brabus to prevent damage to the drivetrain. 24-inch wheels receive that power, and under full throttle, the chunky SUV can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 174 mph; upgrades to the suspension help manage that straight-line performance.

As the name Deep Blue suggests, the aesthetic upgrades are inspired by the deep blue sea and it starts with a very dark shade of blue for the exterior. It's applied in a monotone style, eliminating all chrome in favor of paint or trim in either black or exposed carbon fiber. A Widestar body kit adds fender flares, aggressive front and rear fascias, the aforementioned hood with its scoop and power bulge, vents behind the fenders, and a roof spoiler. You'll find more blue details inside, blended with gray in a typical Brabus interior with quilted leather seats and plenty of aluminum/carbon-fiber trim.

For the Brabus experience on water, there's the (deep breath) Brabus Shadow 900 Sun-Top Deep Blue Signature Edition super boat. Created in conjunction with Finland-based boat manufacturer Axopar, it uses two 4.6-liter Mercury Marine outboard V8 engines to generate a combined 900 horsepower. The 38-foot power boat wears the same shade of blue as the G63, and likewise, it's also decked out with carbon fiber trim. The upfitted seats are better suited to the elements versus those in the Mercedes, and whereas the SUV can reach 174 mph, the super boat tops out at 69 mph.

And lastly, for keeping track of how long you spend lounging on the water, there's the Brabus Blue Shadow Edition watch. Made by Italian watchmaker Panerai, its blue/gray color scheme pairs well with this performance package. Featuring titanium construction, the watch is waterproof to 30 bar, or approximately 1,000 feet below the surface.

The entire package sells for 1.18 Euros, which currently translates to around $1.2 million in US currency. However, if you just want the Brabus 900 Deep Blue G63, it's available for $550,000.