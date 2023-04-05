Listen to this article

It was nearly a year ago when Mercedes unveiled the C43 and now the AMG Lite version of the latest C-Class finally has a price tag in the United States. Math starts at $59,900 for the Premium trim level while stepping up to the Pinnacle with extra standard equipment will raise the asking price to $62,700. Both prices exclude the $1,150 destination and delivery charge. The sports sedan with F1-derived technology can be found at dealers in the US.

While the C43 is offered exclusively with 4Matic, archrival BMW sells the M340i in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. The former retails for $56,400 while the latter with xDrive begins at $58,400, thus making it $1,500 more attainable than the AMG C43. As for the Audi S4, which is a Quattro-only affair, the Four Rings are charging $52,800. We should also mention the $46,595 CT4-V and the $60,995 CT4-V Blackwing.

2023 Mercedes-AMG C43

28 Photos

Much like its two German rivals, the C43 is being sold in the US only as a sedan whereas in Europe you can get an estate version that competes with the M340i/M340d Touring and the S4 Avant. For your money's worth, Mercedes-AMG throws in rear-axle steering and adaptive LED headlights as standard. The Premium trim ($61,050 with fees included) also bundles heated front seats, surround-view camera, keyless go with handsfree access, and 64-color ambient lighting together with illuminated door sills.

Ordering the Pinnacle trim ($63,850 with fees included) gets you a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging, upgraded ambient lighting, and a Burmester 3D Surround Sound System. Mercedes also adds navigation with augmented reality technology.

The configurator is already up and running in the US. Max it out and you're looking at a 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 Pinnacle priced at nearly $85,000 with all the bells and whistles included. Pricey options include this Manufaktur Selenite Grey Magno matte paint for $3,250, AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced for $3,250, AMG Performance Studio Package for $2,250, 20-inch AMG wheels for $1,650, and a panoramic roof for $1,000.