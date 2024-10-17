Mercedes is transitioning its portfolio to the 2025 model year in the United States where there are a bunch of notable changes. Even though it hasn't been around for that long, the controversial AMG C-Class lineup is already getting a few updates. The C43 and C63 now have a third generation of the MBUX infotainment and a center airbag between the front seats. More importantly, there are hardware upgrades for both.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG C43 uses an uprated version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The four-pot mill now makes 416 horsepower, an increase of 14 hp. Torque remains unchanged, at 369 lb-ft. The preceding version took 4.6 seconds to 60 mph, but the sports sedan now does the job in 4.3 seconds. Step up to the full-fat C63 S and you can have optional ceramic composite brakes for superior stopping power.

Traditionalists will be happy to hear the bigger E-Class can now be had with rear-wheel drive to rival the BMW 530i. Audi's A6 is available exclusively with Quattro. The Mercedes E350 has the same 2.0-liter turbo engine as the 4Matic version, making 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. Interestingly, the 6.1-second sprint is identical to that of the all-paw model. The RWD variant is $2,500 cheaper, at $63,600. That's still a little over $4,200 more than the 530i.

The C43 isn't the only AMG to get more power for 2025 since Mercedes' performance division has also tweaked the SL43. Its four-pot now produces a C43-matching 416 hp, up by a considerable 41 hp over the previous model year. Torque has improved as well, growing by 15 lb-ft to 369 lb-ft. The newly added oomph has cut the sprint time by two-tenths of a second to only 4.6 seconds.

We had hoped to see the CLE 63 for the 2025 model year but sadly that's not the case. When it arrives, there are reasons to believe those reports about the return of the V-8 will come true. In the meantime, the CLE 53 Cabriolet is joining the lineup with an inline-six.

Elsewhere, Mercedes recently teased the next-generation CLA but the old one sticks around for 2025MY.