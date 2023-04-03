Listen to this article

In stock trim, a Mercedes-AMG E63 S is already a supremely fast vehicle with over 600 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The car featured in this new AutoTopNL video is tweaked for even more – 732 hp to be specific, and torque rises to 782 pound-feet. Even wrapped in a sizable sedan like the E63, that's sufficient oomph for some serious performance.

And that's exactly what we see in this video. Few would call the current-generation E-Class styling – including the AMG E63 S – as that of a monster. But hearing the downright angry scream of its V8 certainly makes it sound like one. And it devours unrestricted sections of German autobahn with the appetite of a monster, from the first pass to the last where we see it reach just over 190 mph.

It's not just the top speed of this super sedan that shocks, however. We seldom see in-car video clips where the hood noticeably rises under acceleration, but we get that here from low-speed rolling starts and a pair of standing-start launches. It's especially noticeable from a dig, and it's not just the driver's head tilting backward from the forces. A stock E63 S can reach 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds; this one is estimated to reach that benchmark in around 3 seconds flat and judging by the timestamps on the video, that's an accurate estimate.

Midrange acceleration is where this big sedan shines. Open stretches of autobahn are home to AMG models and this one goes from a standstill to 155 mph in just 16 seconds. From around 60 mph, accelerating to pass looks almost too easy. Even at the top speed we see in the video (307 kph, which equals 191 mph), the big sedan still pulls with authority before leveling off. We suspect a speed limiter might be kicking in there, leaving us to wonder how fast this modded E63 S could go with a longer stretch of road and no computerized barriers.

Originally debuting in 2016 with a mid-cycle refresh for 2021, the current-gen W213 E-Class is at the end of its life. Spy photos of next-gen prototypes preview the new car with familiar styling, though under the hood is likely a hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. In other words, enjoy the monstrous V8 sound while it lasts.