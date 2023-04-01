Listen to this article

BMW announces a partnership with Naomi Campbell for the XM, its newest standalone M model. Campbell – a model, actress, cultural innovator, and one of the most influential figures in the fashion industry over the past four decades – will co-create the worldwide communication for the market launch of the BMW XM under the motto "Dare to be You." The focus will be on a new dimension of self-confident presence, expressive lifestyle, and assured individuality.

According to BMW, Campbell's strong sense of aesthetics and design will play a crucial role in the company's upcoming projects. Specifically, a one-off version of the BMW XM designed by Campbel herself will be presented within 2023.

"The BMW M slogan 'Dare to be You' immediately appealed to me because it describes exactly the confident attitude that is necessary for progress and positive change," says Campbell.

Campbell is committed to social change and uses her presence at international fashion shows to advocate for more diversity in the fashion business. She is still considered to be a pioneer for the next generation of emerging talents in the creative and fashion scene.

Besides her career on the catwalks of haute couture, Campbell has also been successful as an actress, designer, and entrepreneur. She supports a variety of charities, including its new EMERGE initiative to promote the creative talents of tomorrow, which in 2022 focused in particular on the next generation of cultural talent on the African continent, as well as UNESCO.

The 2023 BMW XM has officially started its production in December 2022. The electrified high-performance crossover will reach dealerships in spring, with the assembly happening right in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Incorporating an electric motor into its eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2023 XM features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. The engine itself generates an impressive 483 horsepower, while the electric motor provides an additional 194 hp. When combined, this results in a rating of 644 hp, enabling the XM to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds.

For those seeking even more power, BMW plans to introduce an XM Label Red edition boasting 738 hp, although it won't be available until the fall of 2023.