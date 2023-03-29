Listen to this article

After the 3 Series and 7 Series received purely electric derivatives in 2022, BMW is putting the finishing touches on a zero-emission 5 Series. Officially confirmed to go by the i5 moniker and spawn a wagon version in 2024, the Mercedes EQE competitor is back in an extended photo gallery. Nearly 100 images and a four-minute video put the spotlight on camouflaged prototypes, some of which had the final headlights and taillights in place.

BMW doesn't go into details about the technical specifications, only saying the i5 will utilize an upgraded version of the fifth-generation eDrive. The Munich-based marque claims the evolved hardware "displays a high level of maturity," but it won't be a dedicated EV platform as that won't be ready until 2025 when the Neue Klasse will arrive. Instead, the first-ever i5 will utilize the same CLAR underpinnings as the other two electric sedans we mentioned earlier, plus the i4 liftback.

2024 BMW i5 Sedan teasers

87 Photos

BMW has been testing the i5 Sedan out on the open road since February 2022 when it made a trip from Munich to the test center in Arjeplog. It had to cover about 1,850 miles (3,000 kilometers) to northern Sweden before undergoing additional testing throughout the year. Prototypes were evaluated in and around Munich as well as near the Dingolfing factory. Last month, the i5 returned near the Arctic Circle for another round of harsh winter testing.

The German luxury brand has already confirmed there will be an M Performance version, likely to be called the i5 M60 judging by a window sticker of a prototype spotted in September 2022. The same piece of paper also contained "Allrad," meaning all-wheel drive coming from dual electric motors – one at the front and the other at the rear. The i5 M60 will follow the already available i4 M50, iX M60, and the forthcoming i7 M70.

The i5 M60 won't be the only M Performance version available for the eighth-generation 5 Series since we believe BMW also intends to sell an M560e as a plug-in hybrid with an inline-six engine. It'll allegedly serve as an indirect replacement for the M550i since only the M5 will retain the V8 engine.

The design will (thankfully) be evolutionary rather than revolutionary (see 7 Series / i7) but there will be big changes inside. The new 5 Series will be the first BMW to get the iDrive 8.5 with two screens housed within a single piece of curved glass atop the dashboard. Expect fewer conventional controls since most functions will be accessible through the touchscreen. Yes, that will also include climate controls.

The G60 5 Series Sedan / i5 Sedan will be out first, with the G61 Touring models shortly thereafter. Around 2025, the G90 M5 Sedan is going to be added at the top of the lineup where it'll be joined by a G99 M5 Touring.