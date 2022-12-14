Listen to this article

The next-generation BMW 5 Series should debut sometime in 2023. It will be our first look at the redesigned model that will eventually spawn a revamped M5 and so much more. The automaker has been developing the new model for some time, which our spy photographers have caught on countless occasions. The latest photos capture the wagon variant, which BMW electrified.

This isn’t the first time our shooters have spotted the long-roofed 5 Series. Photos of the wagon trim emerged a few days ago, but it didn’t move. The only indication of its powertrain was the “Electrified Vehicle” stickers on the door rear bumper, potentially hiding a plug-in hybrid powertrain. These new photos show the model in motion with the same stickers, but our photographers say it’s the all-electric i5 variant.

Gallery: New BMW 5 Series Touring Spy Shots

13 Photos

BMW appears to be giving the model an evolutionary design update, at least on the outside. The photos show off a car with a slim, closed-off grille flanked by one-piece headlight units, which look like production shiners. The nose seems a bit more angular than the outgoing model, too. There’s not much to see at the rear, with the camouflage covering the fascia. However, we can see the car’s production taillights poking through the coverings.

The 5 Series will get a more substantial update inside, with BMW installing its curved dual-screen display. The car will receive a completely new cabin layout, with a rejiggered center console and instrument panel, bringing the latest technologies to the model.

BMW hasn’t discussed the model’s powertrain lineup, but we do know the revamped 5 Series will ride on the automaker’s CLAR platform. This will allow the company to produce the 5 Series, which BMW will build in sedan and wagon body styles, to use a variety of powertrain choices. We expect the high-powered M5 to return, possibly as a hybrid, with BMW using electrical assist used in other variants. We’ll also get the electric i5.

BMW hasn’t announced a debut date for the new 5 Series. It’s expected to break cover sometime next year in sedan form. The 5 Series Touring wagon will likely debut after that, with the electric and high-powered M versions arriving even later.